Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Drops By 90.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 35,280 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 166.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 85,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

