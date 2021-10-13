Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Grows By 688.2%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 688.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

