Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Grows By 262.5%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 on Wednesday. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

