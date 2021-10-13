Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 9,433.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 9,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMGDF stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

