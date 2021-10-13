Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Grows By 1,700.0%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $27.31.
About Moving iMage Technologies
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.