Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Grows By 1,700.0%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $27.31.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

