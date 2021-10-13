Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declines By 85.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

