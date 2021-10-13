Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 98.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PGP stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.