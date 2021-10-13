Short Interest in PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Increases By 900.0%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUBC opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. PureBase has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.73.

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

