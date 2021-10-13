Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 381.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SoftBank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 45,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,897. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

