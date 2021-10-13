Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 1,114.6%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 1,114.6% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

