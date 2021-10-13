Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Expands By 1,114.6%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 1,114.6% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.
TechnoPro Company Profile
