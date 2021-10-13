Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 77.4%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

USNZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

