Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 610.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.