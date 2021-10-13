Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $268.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $200.15 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.16.

