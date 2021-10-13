Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,435 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

