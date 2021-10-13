Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 823 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.