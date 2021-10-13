Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 99 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.