Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

