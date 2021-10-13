Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
