Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,008 shares.The stock last traded at $21.08 and had previously closed at $20.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

