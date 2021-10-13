Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

