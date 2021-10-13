Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce sales of $26.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $20.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 147,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,542. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

