Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Trading Down 9.1%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

