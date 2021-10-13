Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

NASDAQ:SIRI remained flat at $$6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.