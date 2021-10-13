SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. SiTime comprises approximately 2.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 1.32% of SiTime worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,146. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5,569.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $239.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

