SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $$4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.