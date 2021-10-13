SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SMTGY remained flat at $$4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.
About SMA Solar Technology
