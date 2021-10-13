SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 25,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

