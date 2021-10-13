SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

SGH opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

