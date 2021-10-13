SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.