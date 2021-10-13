SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

