Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

