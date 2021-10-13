SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$42.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SNC stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,342. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.08. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

