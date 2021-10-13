Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDXAY. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SDXAY stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

