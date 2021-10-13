Solanium Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004006 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $114.08 million and $3.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

