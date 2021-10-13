Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,911,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $85,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $9,483,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

