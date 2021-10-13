Sora Validator Token Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $390,490.80 and approximately $83,131.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,193.47 or 1.00173364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00503427 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

