S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40,967.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $149,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

SPGI stock opened at $430.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.35 and its 200-day moving average is $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

