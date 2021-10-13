SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $829.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.