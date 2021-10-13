SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.47

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

