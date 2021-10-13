Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

