Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $6.25. Spire shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 939,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

