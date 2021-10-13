Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

SRAD stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

