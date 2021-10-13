Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

LCAA stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.