Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.70.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

