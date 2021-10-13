Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

