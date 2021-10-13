Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $8,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $7,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $4,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $4,172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

