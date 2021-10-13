Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Roth CH Acquisition III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $66,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NASDAQ ROCR opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

