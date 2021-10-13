Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $344,820.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.32. 376,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,432. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

