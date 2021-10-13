Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.49 and last traded at $120.21. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 523,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,892,436 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.