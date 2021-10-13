Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $35,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

NYSE:SQ opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

