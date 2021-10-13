Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.22

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470.22 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 498.10 ($6.51). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 491.70 ($6.42), with a volume of 8,793,989 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Insiders acquired 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 over the last three months.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.