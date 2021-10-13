Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.06

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 731,731 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.01. The stock has a market cap of £288.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.